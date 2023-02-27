Fort St. John has a snow plow named ‘Blizzard of Oz’

During those snow-filled, cold days, residents can hopefully smile at the fact that the City of Fort St. John has a snow plow named “Blizzard of Oz.”
By Fort St. John February 27, 2023
Snow removal equipment doing their jobs in Fort St. John.
City of Fort St. John’s Snow Removal Equipment (City of Fort St. John – Facebook)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — During those snow-filled, cold days, residents can hopefully smile at the fact that the City of Fort St. John has a snow plow named “Blizzard of Oz.

Congratulations to Charlize for winning the Name a Snow Plow Contest.

The name was picked after the contest earlier this month, with other contenders being Fergus Flurry, Rasplowtin, Mr. Frostbite or Bob.

A picture that says Winner! and the care react emoji then "Blizzard of Oz Submitted by Charlize" on a blue background with white writing.
The ‘winner’ picture. (City of Fort St. John Recreation, Facebook.)

Kids ages 5 to 12 were asked to submit names for the city’s snow plow, and then the public was invited to vote on their favourite out of the top five submissions.

Mayor Lilia Hansen and councillor Trevor Bolin voted for Blizzard of Oz in the contest on the City of Fort St. John Recreation Facebook page.

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Do you have a news tip or a story idea?

Send it our way!

Author

Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old, but only recently started her journey as a journalist. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John and she watches way too much YouTube, Netflix and Disney+ during the week while playing DND on the weekends. More by Shailynn Foster

Most Recent Stories

Don't miss a news

story with our daily email!

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.