FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — During those snow-filled, cold days, residents can hopefully smile at the fact that the City of Fort St. John has a snow plow named “Blizzard of Oz.”
Congratulations to Charlize for winning the Name a Snow Plow Contest.
The name was picked after the contest earlier this month, with other contenders being Fergus Flurry, Rasplowtin, Mr. Frostbite or Bob.
Kids ages 5 to 12 were asked to submit names for the city’s snow plow, and then the public was invited to vote on their favourite out of the top five submissions.
Mayor Lilia Hansen and councillor Trevor Bolin voted for Blizzard of Oz in the contest on the City of Fort St. John Recreation Facebook page.
