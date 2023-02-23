There might soon be a city snow plow named ‘Blizzard of Oz’

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Would you name your snow plow Fergus Flurry, Blizzard of Oz, Rasplowtin, Mr. Frostbite or Bob?
These are the names that were hand-picked by the city after its Name a Snow Plow contest earlier this month.
Kids ages 5 to 12 were asked to submit names for the city’s snow plow, and now the public is being asked to vote on their favourite out of the top five submissions.
Voting is now live on the City of Fort St. John Recreation Facebook page, where residents can vote by reacting to the post in a way that corresponds to their favourite name.
At the time of writing, Blizzard of Oz is in the lead, followed by Rasplowtin, Bob, Mr. Frostbite and finally, Fergus Blurry.
So far, Mayor Lilia Hansen and councillor Trevor Bolin have voted for Blizzard of Oz.
