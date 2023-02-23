There might soon be a city snow plow named ‘Blizzard of Oz’

Would you name your snow plow Fergus Flurry, Blizzard of Oz, Rasplowtin, Mr. Frostbite or Bob?
By News February 23, 2023
Snow removal equipment doing their jobs in Fort St. John.
City of Fort St. John’s Snow Removal Equipment (City of Fort St. John – Facebook)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Would you name your snow plow Fergus Flurry, Blizzard of Oz, Rasplowtin, Mr. Frostbite or Bob?

These are the names that were hand-picked by the city after its Name a Snow Plow contest earlier this month.

Kids ages 5 to 12 were asked to submit names for the city’s snow plow, and now the public is being asked to vote on their favourite out of the top five submissions.

Voting is now live on the City of Fort St. John Recreation Facebook page, where residents can vote by reacting to the post in a way that corresponds to their favourite name. 

A picture of snow plow names and the reaction to vote for each of them. The shocked one for Fergus Flurry, the care react for Blizzard of Oz, the heart react for Rasplowtin, the laughing react for Mr. Frostbite and the like react for Bob.
The names and corresponding reactions to vote for them on the City’s Facebook page. (City of Fort St. John Recreation, Facebook.)

At the time of writing, Blizzard of Oz is in the lead, followed by Rasplowtin, Bob, Mr. Frostbite and finally, Fergus Blurry.

So far, Mayor Lilia Hansen and councillor Trevor Bolin have voted for Blizzard of Oz.

