Huskies’ success results from playing to a standard

The Fort St. John Huskies’ consistent success results from the standard of play the team holds themselves to each night they hit the ice.
By Sports February 24, 2023
The Huskies take a time out.
Despite some close games, the Huskies maintained their win streak and finished the regular season in first place in the NWJHL. ( Jordan Prentice, Energeticcity.ca )

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Huskies’ consistent success results from the standard of play the team holds themselves to each night they hit the ice. 

During their tough start to the season, head coach Todd Alexander said the Huskies “weren’t playing as a team.”

“The puck movement was fairly stale, the positioning wasn’t great, and we were giving up a lot of scoring chances,” said Alexander. 

“I think once we got through that stretch, the boys realized the importance of playing as a team.”

After their slow start, the Huskies “got back to their systematical play,” which resulted in finishing the regular season with a bye for the first round of playoffs and a 35-game win streak under their belt.

Their win streak isn’t only an all-time record in the organization’s history but also in the North West Junior Hockey League.

Surprisingly, there isn’t a lot of talk about win streaks and record-breaking in the dressing room, according to Alexander. 

“There wasn’t a whole lot of talk about it in our room because our focus is the standard of play – period,” said Alexander. 

“That’s the message each and every night.”

Alexander is confident in his team’s ability to keep the momentum going, regardless of having an entire week off due to the bye for the first round of playoffs. 

“I think that has a lot to do with our leadership group and the mindset that they have each and every practice and the competitiveness we maintain during those practices,” said Alexander. 

“We don’t just show up on the weekend and expect to win hockey games. These guys have put a lot of work into what they’ve been able to accomplish in practice throughout the week.”

The Huskies won the provincial championships last season and head into playoffs with the focus and mentality to finish in first place for the second year in a row. 

The first round of the NWJHL playoffs has begun, and a schedule for round two will be released on Huskies’ social media pages once the dates are confirmed.

