Fort St. John SPCA finds new home

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John branch of the BC SPCA has signed a three-year lease for a new building.
The new location will be at 10503 89th Avenue in Fort St. John, according to a release from the society.
The signing of this new lease marks the end of the hunt for a new home after the group’s last location was deemed unsafe for use in March 2022.
According to the senior director of community animal centres for the BC SPCA, Adrienne McBride, the new location on 89th Avenue is 7,200 square feet, and includes two warehouse spaces in the back, one of which will be converted into an indoor play area for dogs.
McBride said the group was excited to finally find a location that suits the society’s needs.
“We look forward to welcoming people back into a facility where we can continue to provide kenneling for stray animals in Fort St. John and the District of Taylor, process adoptions and
provide easy access to community outreach programs such as our pet food bank,” McBride said.
McBride thanked the community for its patience while the society found a new location. She then explained that there would be a soft opening for the location as modifications were being made to the building.
For more information and updates on the new location, visit the BC SPCA’s website.
Do you have a news tip or a story idea?
Send it our way!