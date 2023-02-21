Vehicle incident leads to massive power outage

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A two-vehicle incident on Monday night led to a massive power outage in Fort St. John.
According to Fort St. John RCMP, the incident occurred when a southbound Jeep on 86th Street turned left onto 85th Avenue and collided with an F-150 travelling northbound on 86th Street.
The F-150 was then pushed into a nearby hydro line, causing two power outages in Fort St. John that impacted approximately 5,900 customers.
The Fort St. John Fire Department attended the scene alongside RCMP and BC Ambulance services.
Deputy Fire Chief Matt Troiano stated that six fire officers attended the scene for approximately half an hour.
“When we got there, we just wanted to mitigate any hazards and block off the area to make sure that there was no further damage to the area,” Troiano said.
Constable Chad Neustaeter, Media Relations Officer for the Fort St. John RCMP, confirmed both drivers were checked and cleared by BC Ambulance Services.
Neustaeter also stated that the driver of the Jeep was issued violation tickets for driving without insurance and failing to yield to a vehicle.
Neustaeter reminded drivers to exercise “extra caution and attention” when making left-hand turns.
“Left-hand turns are one of the most dangerous things a driver will do and where police see many of the collisions on our roadways as they cross the lanes of oncoming traffic,” Neustaeter said.
Do you have a news tip or a story idea?
Send it our way!