Over 1,700 without power

B.C. Hydro reports a power outage in Fort St. John and the area affecting over 1,700 customers that has been caused by a vehicle collision.
By News February 20, 2023
This map show the approximate area affected by the power outage in Fort St. John on Monday February 20, 2023.
This map shows the area affected by the power outage on Monday, Feb 20, 2023 – B.C. Hydro

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro reports a power outage in Fort St. John and the area affecting over 1,700 customers.

Power went out at around 7:45 p.m. Monday and covered most of northeast Fort St. John, stretching out to Rose Prairie. Approximately 1,767 customers have been affected.

The outage was caused by a motor vehicle collision at the corner of 86 street and 85 avenue in Fort St John. Two vehicles were involved in the collision, with one hitting a power pole. It is not known at this time if anyone was seriously injured in the accident.

A tow truck showed up at the site of a two-vehicle collision in Fort St. John. One vehicle hit a power pole.
A two-vehicle collision knocked out power to over 1,700 customers.

As of 8 p.m., a crew has been assigned to fix the outage. There is no estimate for when power will be restored.

For updates on the outage, visit www.bchydro.com/outages or watch this post.

