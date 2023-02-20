Over 1,700 without power

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro reports a power outage in Fort St. John and the area affecting over 1,700 customers.
Power went out at around 7:45 p.m. Monday and covered most of northeast Fort St. John, stretching out to Rose Prairie. Approximately 1,767 customers have been affected.
The outage was caused by a motor vehicle collision at the corner of 86 street and 85 avenue in Fort St John. Two vehicles were involved in the collision, with one hitting a power pole. It is not known at this time if anyone was seriously injured in the accident.
As of 8 p.m., a crew has been assigned to fix the outage. There is no estimate for when power will be restored.
For updates on the outage, visit www.bchydro.com/outages or watch this post.
