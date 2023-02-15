Healing the Hoop heads to Prince George

A local business is heading to Prince George to host another healing and wellness conference, and Energeticcity’s Before the Peace podcast will be involved.
By News February 15, 2023
A group of people sitting on chairs on a stage, some with their hands in the air like an airplane and one man on the right holding a guitar and singing.
Some of the Healing the Hoop speakers and organizers performing in Fort St. John in 2022. (Tre Lopushinsky, Energeticcity.ca)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John’s Bizzybody Enterprises is heading to Prince George to host another healing and wellness conference, and Energeticcity’s Before the Peace podcast will be involved.

McLeod Lake Indian Band and Lheidli T’enneh First Nation will be hosting Healing the Hoop 2 in partnership with Bizzybody Enterprises and the not-for-profit Cultural Learning and Innovation Circle (CLIC) from April 26th to 28th at the Prince George Conference and Civic Centre.

The focus of the conference is to provide individuals with the tools and processes to make positive changes in their lives, find their inner strength to improve their lifestyles and feel inspired and motivated by the ecosystem.

Like last year’s conference in Fort St. John, the three-day event will include traditional and medicine leaders, healing guides, comedians, spa practitioners, inspirational locals and regional delegates. 

Not only will the hosts of Before the Peace be covering this year’s conference, but they’re also hosting a workshop to give participants a chance to share their healing journey.

Registration is limited to 500 people. Anyone looking to register can access the forms by heading to Bizzybody’s website.

The registration fee is $500, which includes a variety of workshops, keynote presentations, and food. Bizzybody is also currently recruiting spa practitioners and artisan vendors. 

Next year, the conference will be returning to Fort St. John.

