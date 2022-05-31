FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Community members from across Canada have joined together to participate in the “Healing the Hoop” conference.

“Healing the Hoop“ is a health and wellness conference based on Indigenous wellbeing foundations.

Jocelyn Eisert, the CEO and founder of Bizzybody Enterprises, says it’s amazing to feel the positive energy and beautiful intentions from everybody on the first day of the event.

“Finally, after the pandemic mandates, we’re able to gather again and not only gather, but in unity with our entire nation from this region,” she said.

Eisert mentions that some have joined this conference from the Peace, and other communities across the country.

The conference is hosted by the Blueberry River First Nations and Pomeroy Lodging at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre in Fort St. John.

The healing conference isn’t about economic development or politics, Eisert says, it’s about everybody coming together to “find a pathway to goodness in your life.”

“I might not have all the tools on the first nation side of things, but I know how to plan. That’s my contribution back to the healing circle is to give the opportunity for us to gather in unity and provide the good teachings from the leaders of the event,” Eisert said.

She says that her intention for this conference is to create a platform for people to come together and provide opportunities to heal and not just sit in a session.

“I want everybody that comes here to leave here with a nugget of something positive in their life,” she said.

Eisert notes that people are at different stages of their healing journey.

“We just want them to get whatever they specifically need. The creator only knows,” she said.

Bizzbody plans on hosting the event twice a year moving forward, with one open to everyone and another specifically for elders.

“As an elder, they don’t get to the big cities very often, and it’s nice to make them feel like they belong, and they’re deserving,” she said.

Bizzbody also has a desire to take the conference across the province.

“People need healing. We sold this out in 72 hours, so that tells me that what we’re doing is needed, and we’re going to continue doing it until someone says it’s not needed anymore,” Eisert concluded.

The City of Fort St. John has recently declared May 30th to June 5th, 2022 Healing the Hoop Week.