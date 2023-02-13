UPDATE: No injuries from vehicle fire near Shepard’s Inn

UPDATE: The story has been changed to include information from the Peace River Regional District (PRRD).
CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. — Fort St. John RCMP were called to a vehicle fire close to Shepard’s Inn on Highway 97 on Saturday.
According to the RCMP, the driver reported that the vehicle was on fire, but they were not injured in the incident. There were no other reports of damage.
The vehicle was also not blocking the highway, according to the RCMP.
Firefighters did not attend the incident as there is no fire service in the area.
According to the PRRD, the fire occurred outside of the Charlie Lake Fire Department’s service boundary.
The fire was deemed not suspicious, and the police concluded the file.
A tow truck came to retrieve the vehicle.
