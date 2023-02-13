Charlie Lake Elementary PAC looking to replace basketball court

CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. — Charlie Lake Elementary’s Parent Advisory Council (PAC) is hosting a fundraising event for a new community basketball court.
PAC Support Representative, Lisa Jung, said the current court has been in a state of disrepair for a number of years and has become a hazard.
“The court is cracked with grass overgrowing and running through it, which is a tripping hazard,” Jung explained.
Jung also noted there were no more painted lines on the court, and the fencing and nets are damaged.
The fundraising event will include a dance, silent auction, and live music by the Sweetwater Band. There will also be a bag draw fundraiser and bar.
All proceeds raised from the event will go towards the installation of a new court.
According to Jung, School District 60 has partnered with the group and will be covering the cost to remove the current basketball court.
The remaining budget for the project is $138,850.
Jung said the PAC has restricted funds of $27,609.87 and needs to raise the remaining funds to replace the court.
“We are actively working to raise the funds necessary but cannot achieve this target date without the help of our generous community members,” Jung said.
The group hopes to have the new court installed by the summer of next year.
The dance will take place on March 4th, 2023, at the Charlie Lake Hall. Tickets can be purchased through the Charlie Lake Elementary PAC Eventbrite page.
