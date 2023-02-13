$475K in grants awarded to library and historical society

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John has agreed to set aside $475,000 for the Fort St. John Public Library and the North Peace Historical Society.
The library and the society each applied for the 2023 fee-for-service grants, which is funding provided to community services that fall within the realm of municipal service. This funding represents the city’s contributions towards these community services. For example, the historical society is given this grant for its operation of the Fort St. John North Peace Museum.
The library requested $450,000 — a 5.8 per cent increase from the amount sought in 2022. The increase is to support funding for extended hours and the rising cost of materials due to inflation.
The society requested $45,000 — a 150 per cent increase from the amount sought in 2022. The increase is to bring funding “more in line” with other museums in the region and allow the society to hire a second staff member to expand services, outreach, and programming.
In their meeting on February 13th, council approved to set aside $475,000. The library is set to receive $450,000 from the funding, and $25,000 is to be received by the society.
Council noted that while the historical society did not receive the full amount requested, the $25,000 awarded was still a “significant” increase from the amount given in 2022.
The full report on the fee-for-service grants for 2023 can be read below:
