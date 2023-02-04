Snow clearing begins in preparation for Crystal Cup

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Snowcats could be seen on Charlie Lake on Saturday, clearing snow in preparation for the fast-approaching Crystal Cup Pond Hockey Challenge.
This year’s Crystal Cup will span across twelve rinks.
According to event organizer Neil Evans, planning and preparation for the Crystal Cup are running smoothly.
“We were able to mark everything up last week,” said Evans.
“Hopefully we will get everything cleared today so we can see what’s going on with the ice, and what kind of flooding we need to do to it.”
Evans said registration is slightly low compared to years prior, with the deadline just six days away, last minute sign-ups are expected.
“Registration cutoff is Friday, February 10th,” said Evans.
“We are very firm on that this year because we will be using permanent boards and electronic scheduling, so get your registrations in while you can.”
For more information on how to register, visit the Crystal Cup’s website or Facebook page.
The Crystal Cup Pond Hockey Challenge and Sid Davis Memorial tournament will take place from February 24th to 26th on Charlie Lake.
