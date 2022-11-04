FORT ST.JOHN, B.C. — Registration for the 2023 Crystal Cup Pond Hockey Challenge is open.

Teams can sign up to compete for either the Crystal Cup on February 24th to 26th, 2023, or the Sid Davis Memorial Youth Challenge on February 26th.

The tournament, held in Charlie Lake, will also include the Sapphire Cup and Coal Cup divisions, and the Sid Davis Memorial will have six different age divisions from under seven up to under 18.

Registration for the Crystal Cup is $400 per team with a $100 volunteer rebate offer and $10 per player, with a maximum of 6 per team, for the Sid Davis challenge.

Registration closes on February 10th.

This year the tournament is sponsored by Peace Country Rentals, Image Build, and Prospect Land and Environmental.

Anyone interested in sponsoring the event can contact info@thecrystalcup.ca.

Registration packages can be picked up at Ernie’s Sports in the Totem Mall or downloaded on the Crystal Cup website.

