BC Conservative Party on drug decriminalization

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — BC Conservative Party leader Trevor Bolin recently spoke out against the provincial government’s new pilot program decriminalizing certain drugs in B.C.
The BC Conservative Party “called out” the NDP government for their “softening stance on drugs and crime” in the wake of British Columbia decriminalizing certain drugs.
This came in response to the Government of B.C. beginning its period of decriminalizing certain drugs in an effort to help the ongoing toxic drug crisis. The decriminalization began on January 31st and will run until January 31st, 2026.
In the release from the BC Conservative party, Bolin stated this softening has “let down those most in need of help.”
“Instead of Premier Eby committing to the funding so desperately needed in mental health and addictions – they, along with the Liberal party of Canada, have given up communities and families,” said Bolin.
In an interview with Energeticcity.ca, Bolin called the new pilot project a “scapegoat” for the NDP government.
“We’ve had a government that promised us that they would do better and that they’re aware of this. And then they roll out a program that says, you know what, let’s just legalize it.”
Bolin also stated decriminalization would not help those already addicted, and the focus should instead be on getting more mental health and addiction services in communities.
The Conservative Party indicated in the release they believed in adopting treatment-based programs like the provincial government in Alberta.
Bolin expanded on this idea, explaining how the government could better work with agencies and private rehabilitation and addiction services.
When asked if this was simply the wrong time for decriminalization, given the current crises, Bolin said, “at no point should these drugs have been decriminalized.”
For the duration of the project’s period, Health Canada has given the province of B.C. an exemption from the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act, allowing residents 18 and older to possess 2.5 grams or less of certain previously controlled substances for personal use.
These substances include opioids, crack or powder cocaine, methamphetamines, and MDMA.
The Government of BC stated on its website this decriminalization is a step in the fight against the toxic drug crisis.
“It will help reduce the barriers and stigma that prevent people from accessing life-saving supports and services. Substance use is a public health matter, not a criminal justice issue.”
In a release on January 31st, the Minister of Health said the government would continue to add services to tackle the issue “from all sides.”
“Breaking down these barriers will help people feel safer reaching out for support and create new pathways to life-saving services and care.”
The toxic drug crisis has been ongoing since 2016, and the B.C. Coroner’s report stated there were 26 illicit drug overdoses in the northeast in 2022.
Northern Health has spent the past year trying to establish an overdose prevention site in Fort St. John. The health authority was able to sign a long-term lease for a permanent health service centre that will include an overdose prevention site.
The Association for Community Living is also in the process of opening treatment and withdrawal beds in Fort St. John.
To read more about the toxic drug crisis and its effect on northeastern B.C., check out the third installment of the Code Grey series, Code Grey: Realities of substance use, opioid epidemic.
