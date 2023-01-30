FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Hospital Auxiliary recently purchased ten new Broda chairs to help care home residents at Peace Villa.

President of the Fort St. John Hospital Auxiliary, Rosemary Landry, said this month’s purchase was the second time Broda chairs were acquired for use at the hospital and Peace Villa.

“We purchased eight last year through the auxiliary because of the need and then all of a sudden realized that there was still a greater need for these chairs,” said Landry.

Landry explained that the chairs are essentially lightweight, padded beds that can fold into a seated position and roll around — allowing patients with difficulties moving the opportunity to leave their rooms to socialize, go outside, and spend time with others.

The Hospital Auxiliary used a combination of grants and donations from several organizations to pay for most of the chairs. At $4,000 a chair, Landry said the over $39,000 collected almost paid for the entire purchase.

This had been the first time the group had applied for grants and Landry said the Peace River Regional District had helped them through the process.

“We need to give them credit because they provided the services free of charge and really helped finalize those grants so that they were positive grants.”

Landry also extended her thanks to the community and the other groups that made the purchase possible, including CN Rail, Ovintiv, and Pembina Pipeline.

The chairs are expected to arrive at some point in February.

