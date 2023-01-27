On this episode of Moose Talks, with Canfor’s announcement that they’ll close the Chetwynd sawmill permanently, we chat with Peace River South MLA and Shadow Minister for Forests Mike Bernier about the impact that will have on Chetwynd and how the government ought to be managing BC’s forests going forward.

Then, we’ll meet Florencia Ormeno, the new curator of Peace Gallery North.

Tune in to Moose Talks this morning at 10 on Moose FM and via video on the Moose FM Facebook page.

Story Continues Below

This episode originally aired on January 27, 2023. To watch live, make sure to follow us on Facebook and YouTube. We are also available on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn

Thanks for reading! Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it – but we need your support. Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story. Learn More