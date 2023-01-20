On this episode of Moose Talks, we sit down with Fort St. John Councillor Trevor Bolin to talk about the 108th Street/Alaska Highway intersection and the news that the Ministry of Transportation will be installing a camera to monitor the intersection.

Then, the Crystal Cup Pond Hockey Challenge and Sid Davis Memorial Cup are returning to Charlie Lake after several years on hiatus, so we chat with organizers Neil Evans and Jamie Osterlund about what it means to be back on the pond.

