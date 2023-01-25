CHETWYND, B.C. — Canfor has sent out letters to all its Chetwynd Sawmill and Pellet Plant employees announcing the permanent closure of the mill.

“Canfor has made the very difficult decision to permanently close our Chetwynd Sawmill and Pellet Plant. We deeply regret the significant impact [this] will have on our employees, their families, and the community of Chetwynd,” read the letter from Senior Vice President Katy Player.

According to the letter, 180 employees will be affected.

The mill will reportedly finish processing the logs in the yard and begin terminations in March 2023, with individual letters sent out to employees for specific termination dates.

Canfor expects the mill to be fully shut down by April 2023.

Canfor confirmed in a press release late Wednesday that the Chetwynd sawmill will be closed permanently and their Houston sawmill will be closed temporarily. The Houston facility will undergo major redevelopment before returning to production.

The press release goes onto say, that Canfor will put into place what they are calling comprehensive supports to help minimize the impacts of this transition. Canfor did not say what those supports would be.

Earlier this month, Canfor announced the closure of its pulp and paper mill in Prince George. That closure affected approximately 300 people in Prince George. The announcement also include curtailments at other Canfor facilities.

Here is a copy of the letter given to employees Wednesday.

