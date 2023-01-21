FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A close call against the Beaverlodge Blades Friday night resulted in the Fort St. John Huskies’ 25th win in a row.

The Huskies hit the road to Beaverlodge on Friday to kick off another back-to-back three-game weekend, after breaking their all-time win-streak record last weekend.

Friday night’s game surely had Huskies fans on the edge of their seats, after scoreless first and second periods.

The third period was scoreless again for about fourteen minutes until Thomas Loewen scored with six minutes left on the clock, assisted by Jackson MacDonald and Oscar Burgess.

The Blades answered four minutes later, evening the score with a powerplay goal, and sending the game into overtime.

Overtime was another scoreless event, and the two teams battled for the win in a long, drawn-out shootout.

After 10 shots and two goals apiece, Jaden Loverin finally scored the game-winner, giving the Huskies their well-deserved 2-1 win over the Blades.

The Huskies will hit the ice at home on Saturday to take on the North Peace Navigators.

The puck drops in the North Peace arena at 8:00 p.m.

Then, on Sunday afternoon, the Huskies will face off against the Grande Prairie Wheat Kings.

The Wheat Kings sit five points behind the Huskies in the North West Junior Hockey League standings with 52 points. The Huskies rank first in the league with 57 points.

The puck drops in Sunday’s game at 2:00 p.m.

