FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Huskies have broken their all-time win streak record after a successful three-game weekend, boasting 24 wins in a row.

On Friday, the Huskies started the weekend with a tense game at home against the Beaverlodge Blades. The first period was scoreless, and both teams headed into the first intermission with an even 8-8 shots on goal.

After a nail-biting 14 minutes into the second period, Jackson MacDonald opened up the scoring with the Huskies’ first goal of the game, assisted by Kaden Arberry and Brandon Modde.

MacDonald is the newest addition to the team after making the move to the Huskies a few months ago from the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League’s Summerland Steam. Huskies head coach Todd Alexander believes “he’ll be a good player down the stretch.” MacDonald has already accumulated 17 points in his brief time with the Huskies, and with nine goals and eight assists, it looks like Alexander is onto something.

“He’s fit in here really well,” said Alexander.

“He’s quiet in the dressing room, to be honest; he saves the fire for when he is on the ice.”

Macdonald’s goal was the only goal of the second period, and the two teams headed into the second intermission with a 1-0 score in the Huskies’ favour.

The third period was full of action between the Huskies and the Blades. About halfway through, Kurtis Lee scored the Huskies’ second goal with an assist from Cayden Frenette.

With under five minutes to go in the game, Jaden Loverin made it 3-0 for the Huskies, with assists from Zack Ryan and Tanner McCracken. A minute later, Brandon Modde scored a zinger of a shorthanded goal, assisted by Kaden Arberry and Justin Brownlee.

The game resulted in a 4-0 shutout for the Huskies, and they headed to Fairview to take on the Flyers on Saturday with a 23-game win streak under their belts.

The Huskies annihilated the Flyers 9-1 in Saturday’s away game, which saw Ashton Underhill score a whopping four out of five goals for his team.

The Flyers scored their only goal of the game about six minutes into the first period. Ashton Underhill scored the Huskies’ first goal about 11 minutes in, assisted by Cayden Frenette and Connor Cozens. A little under halfway through the period, Raymond Dick scored the Huskies’ second goal, with an assist from Jackson MacDonald. Two minutes later, Underhill scored again, assisted by Cayden Frenette. Then, less than a minute later, Dick scored again, unassisted.

The Huskies and Flyers headed into the first intermission with 4-1 on the scoreboard.

The second period saw a lot of powerplay action for the Huskies. Kurtis Lee scored on the powerplay about five minutes in, with assists from Brandon Modde and Raymond Dick. Then, with about three minutes left in the period, Underhill scored his third game goal on the powerplay, with assists from Brandon Modde and Kurtis Lee.

The two teams headed into the second intermission with a score of 6-1 for the Huskies.

Three minutes into the third period, Justin Brownlee scored the Huskies’ seventh goal, with an assist from Jackson MacDonald. About halfway through, Underhill scored his fourth goal of the game, assisted by Cayden Frenette and Jaden Loverin. Then, with a little over five minutes left in the game, MacDonald scored a short-handed goal with an assist from Frenette, bringing the final score up to 9-1 for the Huskies.

Saturday night’s game made it 23 wins in a row for the Huskies, breaking their all-time 22-game record. The team headed home from Fairview to take on the La Crete Lumber Barons in Sunday afternoon’s game at the North Peace Arena.

Jackson MacDonald opened up the scoring for the Huskies in the first period with a powerplay goal assisted by Raymond Dick and Kurtis Lee. MacDonald’s was the only goal of the first period.

Cayden Frenette scored for the Huskies a minute into the second period, with assists from Connor Cozens and Chase London. He scored again ten minutes later with the help of MacDonald and London. Then, exactly one minute later, London scored the Huskies’ fourth goal, assisted by Dick and Lee. With about four minutes left in the second, Lee scored the Huskies’ fifth goal, assisted by Brandon Modde and London.

The score sat at 5-0 for the Huskies heading into the second intermission.

Kurtis Lee scored the Huskies’ sixth and final goal of the game about 45 seconds into the third period, assisted by Connor Cozens.

The Huskies’ 6-0 shutout against the Lumber Barons set their win streak at 24 games in a row, and now the team will take a brief but much-needed break before another three-game series coming up this weekend.

On Friday, the Huskies will travel to Beaverlodge to take on the Blades. Puck drop is at 8:00 p.m. in Beaverlodge.

On Saturday, the Huskies will host the North Peace Navigators at home. The puck drop is at 8:00 p.m. for Saturday’s game as well.

The Huskies will face off against their rivals, the Grande Prairie Wheat Kings, on Sunday afternoon at the North Peace Arena. The Wheat Kings sit in second place behind the Huskies in the North West Junior Hockey League with 52 points. The Huskies rank first in the league with 55 points.

The puck drops in Sunday’s match up at 2:00 p.m.

