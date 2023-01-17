FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Regular mail delivery to community mailboxes in the Charlie Lake area resumed on January 3rd as Canada Post said its staffing shortage has been resolved.

Before the holidays, Canada Post told Energeticcity.ca that the “irregular” mail delivery to community mailboxes in Charlie Lake had been due to staffing issues. Last Friday, Phil Rogers with Canada Post said recent temporary staffing issues have been resolved in the region.

Several residents have continued to express their frustrations over the past few weeks, saying they have been waiting months for mail or parcels that they still haven’t received.

Canada Post said they are working on the backlog.

“The local operations team is diligently working to be current with all mail and parcel deliveries by next week,” said Rogers.

“We thank the residents of Charlie Lake for their patience and understanding.”

The issue with delayed deliveries has mainly stemmed from Canada Post installing a community mailbox in Charlie Lake. Prior to the mailbox, residents picked up their mail at the Charlie Lake Canada Post outlet.

Canada post changed three Fort St. John region routes from the Rural Addressing system to a Civic Addressing with postal codes unique to the delivery sites. This change began on September 12th and affected approximately 3,500 customers in Fort St. John and post office box holders in Charlie Lake.

Rogers said if any Charlie Lake residents have questions or concerns regarding their postal service, they can contact customer service online at canadapost.ca/supoort, or by telephone at 1-866-607-6301.

