CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. — Canada Post says the “irregular” mail delivery to community mailboxes in Charlie Lake has been due to staffing issues.

Over the last couple of weeks, there have been multiple complaints on local social media groups about Charlie Lake residents not receiving their general mail or parcels.

Canada Post says it is in the process of hiring temporary employees to support mail delivery in the area.

Valérie Chartrand with Canada Post says some customers have received delivery notice cards to collect their items at the Shoppers Drug Mart postal outlet at 10351 100th Street.

For further information, Canada Post’s Customer Service team can be reached online at canadapost.ca/support or by calling 1-866-607-6301.

