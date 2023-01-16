Support Local News in 2023!

TAYLOR, B.C. — No injuries were reported after two vehicles crashed into a semi-truck that jackknifed on the Alaska Highway at the North Taylor Hill on Saturday, according to RCMP.

The collision was reported to police on January 14th at 9:12 p.m., resulting in the highway being closed for about an hour.

The RCMP said there was no sign of the incident being criminal in nature, and the damages were less than $10,000.

Police say the file is now closed.

Katherine Caddel is a recent graduate of Laurentian University's English Media and Rhetoric program. They grew up in Northern Ontario and recently decided to make the North Peace their new home. When not at work, Katherine enjoys horror movies, playing video games and Dungeons and Dragons.