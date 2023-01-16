TAYLOR, B.C. — No injuries were reported after two vehicles crashed into a semi-truck that jackknifed on the Alaska Highway at the North Taylor Hill on Saturday, according to RCMP.

The collision was reported to police on January 14th at 9:12 p.m., resulting in the highway being closed for about an hour.

The RCMP said there was no sign of the incident being criminal in nature, and the damages were less than $10,000.

Police say the file is now closed.

