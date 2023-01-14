UPDATE: The Alaska Highway at the North Taylor Hill has reopened.
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Alaska Highway is closed in both directions at the North Taylor hill.
According to Drivebc.ca, the highway is closed due to a vehicle collision.
Eyewitnesses say a semi-truck is blocking the highway at the top of the North Taylor hill.
There is no estimate on when the highway will be open.
For updates on the highway, visit www.drivebc.ca.
Thanks for reading!
We appreciate you for reading our articles in 2022! We have a bunch of ideas for 2023 but we need your help
By becoming a Supporter, you ensure that local news is covered plus help us expand into new areas such as podcasts, events, and more