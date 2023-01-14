UPDATE: The Alaska Highway at the North Taylor Hill has reopened.



FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Alaska Highway is closed in both directions at the North Taylor hill.

According to Drivebc.ca, the highway is closed due to a vehicle collision.

Please be advised, there is a MVI on the North Taylor hills. Emergency crews are on scene, please avoid the area. Please refer to https://t.co/RxiKEor7VC for updates. pic.twitter.com/8ZOqEUoXE9 — Dawson Road Maintenance – North Peace (@DawsonrmNP) January 15, 2023

Eyewitnesses say a semi-truck is blocking the highway at the top of the North Taylor hill.

There is no estimate on when the highway will be open.

For updates on the highway, visit www.drivebc.ca.

⛔ CLOSED #BCHwy97 – Vehicle incident has closed the highway north of #TaylorBC.

Assessment in progress, no detour available. Next update approximately 11:00PM MST. #FortStJohn



ℹ️ Info here: https://t.co/mriLe49Kmu — DriveBC NE (@DriveBC_NE) January 15, 2023

