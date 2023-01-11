FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Former Peace River Regional District (PRRD) board chair Brad Sperling has submitted his nomination papers for the district’s Area C by-election next month.

Sperling was the incumbent Director for Area C going into the 2022 election and was beaten by Suzanne Haab by three votes after a recount. Before the recount, Sperling was the winner by one vote.

After the recount, the PRRD petitioned to check the validity of the election. The Supreme Court ruled the election invalid due to discovering that ballots for Area C had been issued to those outside the area, which may have affected the results.

Sperling is the first candidate to submit his nomination papers. At the time of publishing, no other nominees have come forward for the by-election yet.

Nominations for the Area C by-election opened on January 10th and remain open until January 20th.

The by-election will be held on February 25th.

Area C includes six unincorporated towns in the Peace River region, including Baldonnel, Charlie Lake, Clairmont, Grandhaven, Old Fort, and Two Rivers.

