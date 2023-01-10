FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Nominations have opened for those looking to run for director of Area C of the Peace River Regional District (PRRD) at an upcoming by-election.

The nomination period will run until January 20th, 2023, at 4 p.m., with the by-election to be held on February 25th, 2023.

The upcoming by-election comes after the election for the Area C director back in October 2022 was ruled invalid by the BC Supreme Court. The decision came after it was discovered that ballots for Area C had been issued to those outside the area, which may have affected the results.

The initial election was won by Suzanne Haab over incumbent Brad Sperling by a total of three votes after a recount. Before the recount, Sperling was the winner by one vote.

Sperling and Haab confirmed to Energeticcity.ca after the election was overturned, they would both run again for the Area C director position.

Area C includes six unincorporated towns in the Peace River region, including Baldonnel, Charlie Lake, Clairmont, Grandhaven, Old Fort, and Two Rivers.

Nomination packages can be picked up at the PRRD offices or downloaded from the district’s website and have to be submitted to the Chief Election Officer by 4 p.m. on January 20th.

The PRRD will announce the declared candidates on its website and social media pages on January 20th.

