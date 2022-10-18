FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Following a recount of the election results declared on October 15th, Suzanne Haab has been named the new director of the Peace River Regional District’s Electoral Area C.

However, the PRRD filed a challenge to the validity of the election.

Haab had 234 votes in the recount, three more than the incumbent, Brad Sperling. The preliminary results on Saturday had Sperling beating Haab by one vote, resulting in the recount.

After a review of election records, the Chief Elections Officer, Tyra Henderson, determined that an application to challenge the validity of the election needed to be submitted due to evidence of persons voting when not entitled to vote in Electoral Area C.

The PRRD says there is no evidence to indicate that ineligible voting was done on purpose. Still, due to the closeness of the election results, the number of ineligible ballots may have determined the election results.

The application submitted to the Supreme Court will not challenge the validity of the election in Area B or any of the assent votes.

Suzanne Haab will take office as Electoral Area Director for Area C until the Supreme Court issues a decision.

The PRRD adds that it is “committed to upholding public trust in the democratic process and ensuring that proper elections protocols are followed.”

It would also like to apologize to candidates and voters and “look forward to implementing a fair resolution as decided by the Supreme Court.”

As this is now in front of the court, the PRRD will not be commenting until after the court has made the decision.

