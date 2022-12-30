FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Northern Lights College (NLC) has a new program for those looking to take their health care assistance learning further.

The new Access to Practical Nursing program is designed for students who completed the health care assistant program.

Nichole Dahlen, associate dean of academic and vocational programs, mentioned how there is a nursing shortage across the province for registered nurses and licensed practical nurses.

“One of our mandates at NLC is to support industries in our communities, and the healthcare industry in our community is very important to everybody,” Dahlen said.

“We’re all going to have to access healthcare services, and it’s definitely one way we can give back and support our community.”

Dahlen encourages interested students to apply.

The program is recognized by the BC College of Nurses and Midwives and is a 16-month program, as opposed to the 22 months the traditional practical nursing path runs.

According to a release from NLC, the program will ensure graduates get into the healthcare system working sooner.

Rayna Dewar, an instructor for the program, is reportedly looking forward to the program’s start in the new year.

“I am excited to see some great healthcare assistants further their education and become amazing practical nurses,” Dewar said.

“These future nurses will continue to do wonderful things for our healthcare system.”

The government is additionally offering a $10,000 bursary for Access to Practical Nursing applicants to assist in paying for the program.

The first intake will be in February, but students must take the anatomy and physiology prerequisite in January before starting Access to Practical Nursing.

Earlier this year, B.C.’s Ministry of Health announced more seats for practical nursing programs across the province.

To learn more about the program, visit Northern Light’s College webpage.

(Image courtesy of Aleisha Hendry, Northern Lights College)

