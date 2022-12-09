FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Advent Calendars sold at Home Hardware raised $12,500 for the Fort St. John Firefighters Charitable Society.

The AFDE Group, Home Hardware, and SJA Promo funded the creation of the calendars, so the donations went directly to the charitable society in a cheque presented Friday morning.

Jayden Ockenden, firefighter and board member of the charitable society, said all 500 calendars were sold, with the funds going back into the community.

“[The funds] go to our travel program, so anyone that’s in need of medical attention that isn’t able to afford it otherwise and is in need of some financial assistance, we’re able to provide,” Ockenden said.

The calendars include Belgian chocolate and fire safety tips for kids.

“A little tidbit that might seem like common knowledge, but you give to a child, and they stick to it,” he explained.

SJA Promo’s graphic designer, Quinn Clark, designed this year’s calendar.

Front of the advent calendar, designed by Quinn Clark.

The community has helped raise over $20,000 in the fundraiser’s first two years.

Next for the charitable society is the Christmas drop-off, which happens on December 14th, when five families will receive a Christmas tree, decorations, a turkey dinner, presents for the kids and tickets to a Huskies game.

Donations can be arranged by emailing fsjfcs@gmail.com.

