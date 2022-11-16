FORT ST JOHN, B.C. — Nominations are now being accepted for the annual Christmas drop-off to support local families wanting to celebrate the holidays.

The 4th annual drop-off is being run by the Fort St. John Fire Fighters Charitable Society, and applications, as well as nominations, are being accepted until November 30th.

Brent Morgan, president of the society, said they are looking for the community to nominate families who are “going through a hard time.”

“Whether it’s work issues, they’ve been hurt or lost a job, or just financially don’t have [the money] or something tragic has happened in their life, and they’ve had to reallocate funds to other things,” said Morgan.

“We just wanna make sure that the kids can have a good Christmas.”

The drop-off happens on December 14th, where five families will receive a Christmas tree, decorations, a turkey dinner, presents for the kids and tickets to a Huskies game.

Donations can be arranged by emailing fsjfcs@gmail.com, and applications can be sent to applicationsfsjfcs@gmail.com by November 30th.

Recently, the AFDE Group, Home Hardware and SJA Promo teamed up again to create an advent calendar for the Fort St. John Firefighters Charitable Society.

The AFDE Group, Home Hardware, and SJA Promo funded the creation of the calendars, so the donations go directly to the charitable society.

