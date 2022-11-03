FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — AFDE Group, Home Hardware and SJA Promo have teamed up again to create an advent calendar for the Fort St. John Firefighters Charitable Society.

Calendars are now available for $25 each at Home Hardware, with a design by SJA Promo’s graphic designer, Quinn Clark.

“We had such fun last year with the project, we just had to do it again,” said Shelley Gallinger, Home Hardware owner.

Front of the advent calendar, designed by Quinn Clark

“We love supporting the firefighters and the great work they do for our community.”

AFDE Group, Home Hardware, and SJA Promo funded the creation of the calendars, so the donations go directly to the charitable society.

Back of the advent calendar, designed by Quinn Clark

According to SJA Promo, 500 calendars were produced, and this year they expect to raise over $12,000 for the society.

“We feel privileged to be working in the peace region, and projects like these help us give back to the community,” said Jennie Gagnon of AFDE Group.

“We love the uniquely Fort St. John design.”

Jayden Ockenden, firefighter and board member of the charitable society, said all of the funds raised stay in the community.

“We have our travel fund, which allows families in need that need to leave town for certain medical emergencies, we help finance those costs so they can leave town if they would otherwise not be able to afford it,” he explained.

The calendars include Belgian chocolate and feature fire safety tips.

“Little kids are little sponges. They absorb the little tidbits and tell mom and dad and make sure to check their smoke alarms and make sure the doors are closed at nighttime,” Ockenden said.

“All these super important things that may otherwise be overlooked but they’ll absorb.”

Ockenden wanted to extend his thanks to the companies involved so all of the proceeds made from these calendars will go back into the community.

Kailey Odermatt, co-owner of SJA Promo, wanted to share the recognition with the other companies involved.

“Our industry is truly one of collaboration and creativity, and we love using our skills to engage the community with fundraising projects like these.”

Calendars will be available at Home Hardware while supplies last.

