GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALTA. — The North Peace Secondary School Grizzlies senior boys and girls basketball teams travelled to Grande Prairie to compete in the Howler Cup Basketball tournament last weekend.

This year’s tournament was hosted by Northwestern Polytechnic.

The senior girls came out strong both defensively and offensively in their first game, according to athletic director Jaclyn McNicol. Laura Ross scored 21 points in the game.

Story Continues Below

Their first game’s success took them to the semi-finals against Peace Wapiti High, where their defense was strong once again, but unfortunately, they lost the matchup.

The girls took on Dawson Creek in a fight for third place, where the opposing team was an even match in skill, offensively and defensively, said McNicol.

They placed third out of eight teams, embracing the tournament as a learning experience to start the season.

The senior girls’ “player of the weekend” title was awarded to Alina Siegle.

The senior boys struggled to shake their first-game nerves, losing to GP Comp JV in their first match.

The boys dominated the court in their second and third games and faced Dawson Creek in the final match as well, working for fifth place.

The final match was a close one, but the boys were unable to come out with a win.

The senior boys’ “player of the weekend” was awarded to Peter Wani.

The NPSS Grizzlies junior boys and girls teams will head to Chetwynd from December 9th to 19th to play in a tournament, and the senior boys and girls teams will get more play time under their belts in Dawson Creek on December 10th.

Thanks for reading! Our goal is to cover all the local news and events happening in Northeast B.C. If you believe in this coverage, becoming a Supporter is a great way to help! As a Supporter, you also get our investigative stories early and a FREE mug! Learn More