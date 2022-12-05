HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — The District of Hudson’s Hope is hosting an open house on its water treatment plant after deciding to return to using the Peace River as its water source.

During the open house, a representative from McElhanney, a district consultant, will discuss the current state of the plant and future plans, according to a district public service announcement.

The open house will be held on January 10th, 2023, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Community Hall.

According to a district release on November 30th, both the district and BC Hydro have agreed that returning to a river or reservoir water source as soon as possible is the best decision.

The district said the water treatment plant’s test results, taken at multiple locations, have returned with favourable results, and the water is safe to drink. However, the district has still been facing various challenges with the treatment plant.

Over the past few months, the plant has seen multiple repairs, and residents have expressed displeasure with the issues. The plant failed in July, leading to a boil water advisory and eventually a do not consume order from August 9th until October 14th.

For questions and concerns, the District Office can be reached at 250-783-9901.

