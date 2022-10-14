UPDATE: Quotes from mayor Heiberg have been added.

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — The District of Hudson’s Hope has rescinded the previous Do Not Consume order for the water treatment plant as of October 14th, 2022.

This was achieved through consultation with Northern Health, and it has been determined all corrective actions have been taken.

“Northern Health and staff had some very good onsite meetings yesterday, and given the recent good water testing results and their site inspection of the operation of things, we removed the do not consume orders,” Heiberg said.

The aerator and pre-filter media have been replaced, and the system has also been thoroughly flushed, according to the district.

Chemical and bacteriological analysis of treated water is “satisfactory,” and no chemical or physical parameters exceed maximum acceptable concentrations.

Two consecutive sets of bacteriological samples from throughout the distribution system show absence of total coliforms and E. coli.

Heiberg wanted to stress that this is not the final step, it is the first step.

“The long-term goal is to get back to a river water or a surface water source, and staff and consults are, along with BC Hydro, are working towards achieving that goal as we speak,” Heiberg added.

The Do Not Consume order, placed initially on August 9th, could not be lifted until the plant passed two consecutive water tests.

Any further questions can be directed to the district office at 250-783-9901.