OTTAWA, ON. — TUMS Peppermint Regular Strength tablets in packages of three rolls of 12 tablets have been recalled due to contamination.

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare ULC is recalling one lot of the antacid after some tablets were tested and contained fibreglass, paper, aluminum foil and other materials.

According to Health Canada, the product was distributed across the nation on October 25th, 2022.

The affected product is the TUMS Peppermint Regular Strength tablets in packages of three rolls of 12 tablets, with the NPN of 01970240, the lot number HA7H and an expiry date of August 2027.

TUMS Peppermint Regular Strength tablets. (CNW Group/Health Canada)

Health Canada said the fragments should pass through most people’s digestive systems with no issues, but the elderly and those with narrow areas in their intestines may be at risk of injury.

Health Canada is reportedly monitoring the recall and will update the public if any new health risks are identified.

If the product has been purchased, Health Canada advises to stop using the recalled product and contact a healthcare practitioner if there are concerns.

Health Canada said to dispose of the product following municipal guidelines or return it to a local pharmacy.

FSK Consumer Healthcare or Haleon can be contacted at 1-905-507-7000 or ca.chquality@haleon.com for more information.

Any adverse events or complaints can be reported to Health Canada.

