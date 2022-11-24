FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — In partnership with Tourmaline, Doig River First Nation donated a vehicle load of winter clothing to the Women’s Resource Society.

Doig River First Nation decided to donate because Chief Trevor Makadahay said it’s important for the nation to give back to the community.

“Last year, we brought in cash, and cash is good, but it’s good to do extra. If we can do extra, it’s something we like to do,” Makadahay said.

Story Continues Below

Doig River councillor Brittany Brinkworth unloading donations from a vehicle. (Shailynn Foster)

Doig River councillors Brittany Brinkworth and Starr Acko, alongside Tourmaline staff, helped the Women’s Resource Society unload the vehicle into the outreach store.

The councillors explained they called out to the nation to bring in winter clothing to be donated, and Brinkworth said the response was heartwarming.

Donations to the Women’s Resource Society from Doig River First Nation and Tourmaline. (Shailynn Foster)

Amanda Trotter, the executive director of the society, said the non-profit appreciates the donations.

“It all goes back into the community,” Trotter said. “We love our clients, and we love the work that we do.”

Trotter said that in 2020, about 5,700 clients used the outreach store, and in 2021 that number more than doubled.

“In 2021, there were over 12,000 clients that utilized just the store, not the other services,” she said.

Trotter explained that now the outreach store is “holding steady” at about 1,000 clients per month.

She said the outreach store, during the winter months, is looking for Christmas hamper donations, including new children’s toys, pyjamas, socks, gloves and other winter gear.

“Then your average food items in terms of non-perishable food items… That’s always standard because it always goes straight out on the shelf,” Trotter explained.

To donate, visit the Women’s Resource Society located at 10051 100th Avenue in Fort St. John between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, we want to give back to the people who have supported us this year! We have partnered with local businesses to create an $800 Shopping Spree Giveaway! One of our Supporters will win the giveaway on December 2 and anyone who becomes one by December 1 will be entered to win as well. Learn More