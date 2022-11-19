FORT ST. JOHN B.C. — Residents who added the Extra on their Lotto Max ticket for the November 18th draw are encouraged to check their tickets for the grand prize of half a million dollars.

Friday’s draw shows the Extra winning numbers 15, 70,74, and 96.

The winning ticket matching all four numbers for the grand prize of $500,000 dollars was purchased in Fort St. John.

The next Lotto Max draw is Tuesday, November 21st.

