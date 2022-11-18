GROUNDBIRCH, B.C. — The Peace Liard Regional Arts Council (PLRAC) is looking to hear from the community through a survey.

The PLRAC is in the midst of creating a strategic plan for the next few years, said executive director Haley Bassett.

“We are wanting to hear from our members and community members and stakeholders about what their needs are or what their hopes are,” Bassett explained.

She said anyone in the region is welcome to take the survey.

“They’re also not obligated to fill out the entire thing,” she added. “I’m just happy to get any sort of response.”

The survey can be viewed and filled out here.

