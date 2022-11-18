FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A Fort St. John local has published her first book, Smoke and Rain.

New author Katelyn Terlie said publishing her writing has always been her dream.

“I have a very busy and sometimes chaotic family life, but I was finally able to dedicate the time and work into making it happen,” Terlie said.

The book titled Smoke and Rain follows 16-year-old Bree as she attempts to navigate the difficulties and drama of teenage life on top of the dark secrets of her new small town.

Terlie said that having the story out in the world now feels weird, as she said the book is very personal.

“It’s based on an essay I wrote when I was in high school, and the idea to expand it has been rolling around in my head since then,” Terlie said.

Terlie said that she prefers to write short stories but is working on a longer novel.

Smoke and Rain is available for purchase through Friesenpress and Amazon. Terlie also has a few copies for direct purchase.

To find out more or to purchase a copy from her, visit her on Facebook.

