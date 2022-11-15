FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Light a Moose radiothon is on track to raise a grand total of $1 million for the hospital foundation in 2022.

Light a Moose has raised $852,096.70 to date and is $147,903.30 away from reaching a million dollars total raised.

Megan Brooks, community giving and events coordinator with the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation, said their team is excited and hopeful to hit the million-dollar mark.

“We are fingers crossed that we’re gonna surpass it,” said Brooks, who previously told Energeticcity.ca that the foundation’s goal this year is to raise at least $100,000.

For two days starting on November 23rd, both 100.1 Moose FM staff and hospital foundation staff will be on location at the Murray GM parking lot from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Since 2005, Light a Moose has been raising money for the hospital foundation, starting with $16,000 raised.

“We’ve been able to buy almost a million dollars worth of equipment, with the proceeds from just the one radiothon, it’s absolutely fantastic,” Brooks said.

In 2012, over $37,000 was used to purchase a medical imaging probe, ten wheelchairs, chemo chairs, and two lab chairs.

Last year, $179,188 was raised, breaking the record for the highest amount raised, and the funds were used on a patient monitoring system.

“Light a Moose is just amazing. The way the community comes out and shows up is just humbling,” Brooks said.

“It’s such a fun event, and it just goes to show how amazing our community is.”

This year, all the proceeds will go towards a Spectra Stainer and coverslipper.

“This piece of equipment will greatly improve cancer diagnostics locally,” Brooks said.

“[This] could mean accurate and timely results for tissue samples which will allow patients to seek necessary treatment faster.”

Brooks also mentioned the corporate matching sponsors, NorthRiver Midstream will match the first $20,000 raised, and Mustang Rentals will match the next $20,000.

