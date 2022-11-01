FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The 19th Annual Rhyason Contracting’s Light a Moose radiothon aims to raise $100,000 for the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation.

For two days starting on November 23rd, both 100.1 Moose FM staff and Fort St. John Hospital Foundation staff will be on location at the Murray GM parking lot from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Megan Brooks with the hospital foundation says the radiothon raises money to buy equipment for the hospital.

All the proceeds will go towards a Spectra Stainer and Cover Slipper.

“This piece of equipment will greatly improve cancer diagnostics locally,” Brooks said.

“[This] could mean accurate and timely results for tissue samples which will allow patients to seek necessary treatment faster.”

A light will be added to the Light-A-Moose sign every time a donation is made.

NorthRiver Midstream will match the first $20,000 raised, and Mustang Rentals will match the next $20,000.

Last year, Light a Moose raised a record-breaking $170,000 for the hospital foundation.

