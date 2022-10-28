FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The North Peace Regional Airport has already had 197,794 passengers in 2022, 26,000 more than the entire year of 2021.

According to Carolyn Tuner, managing director for North Peace Regional Airport, there has been a substantial increase in passengers since restrictions were lifted.

“Overall, since the pandemic is starting to subside and we’re coming out of that, we’re seeing great numbers,” said Turner.

The airport has been using its 2019 statistics as a benchmark, with 278,584 passengers in 2019 being higher than passenger numbers from previous years.

This year, the airport has seen around 71 per cent of the passengers in 2019, projecting next year will reach 85 per cent.

“We’re on a good trajectory, seeing ourselves recover as an airport,” said Turner.

“People are getting back into the air, which is fantastic, both for business and pleasure. We’re happy to support all passengers coming through the airport.”

Last month, the federal government announced that all travel restrictions related to COVID–19 including mask mandates, testing, and mandatory vaccinations, would end as of October first.

Fort St. John residents with questions or concerns can contact the airport’s administrative office by phone at 250-787-0426 or by email at info@yxj.ca.

