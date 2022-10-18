FORT ST. JOHN, BC — The schedule for the Fort St. John Senior Flyers 2022-23 season has been released.

The Flyers’ first regular season game is scheduled on October 29th, in Spirit River, against the Spirit River Rangers.

The Energetic City-based team will have their first regular-season home game on November 5th against the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks.

The puck drops at 8:30 p.m. for all games this season.

The Flyers will play two exhibition games against the Canucks this week; the first game is on Thursday at Dawson Creek Memorial Arena at 7:30 p.m., and the second game is on Saturday on home ice at North Peace Arena at 7:30 p.m.

Last week, the NPHL teams voted in favour of a 20-game regular season that features inter-divisional play, with two games against each team from the opposing division and four games against each team within its own division.

Fort St. John Senior Flyers 2022-23 regular season schedule:

(AWAY) Saturday, October 29th, vs. Spirit River Rangers

(AWAY) Friday, November 4th, vs.Manning Comets

( HOME) Saturday, November 5th, vs.Dawson Creek Senior Canucks

(HOME) Saturday, November 12th, vs. Falher Pirates

(AWAY) Friday, November 25th, vs.Falher Pirates

(HOME) Saturday, November 26th vs. Grande Prairie Athletics

(HOME) Friday, December 2nd vs. Grimshaw Huskies

(AWAY) Saturday, December 3rd, vs.Valleyview Jets

(AWAY) Thursday, December 8th, vs.Grande Prairie Athletics

(HOME) Saturday, December 10th, vs. Spirit River Rangers

(AWAY) Thursday, December 15th, vs.Dawson Creek Senior Canucks

(HOME) Saturday, December 17th, vs. Grande Prairie Athletics

(HOME) Saturday, January 7th, vs. Valleyview Jets

(AWAY) Friday, January 13th, vs.Grimshaw Huskies

(HOME) Saturday, January 14th, vs. Spirit River Rangers

(HOME) Friday, January 20th vs. Manning Comets

(AWAY) Saturday, January 21st, vs.Dawson Creek Senior Canucks

(AWAY) Friday, January 27th, vs.Spirit River Rangers

(AWAY) Saturday, January 28th, vs.Grande Prairie Athletics

(HOME) Saturday, February 4th, vs. Dawson Creek Senior Canucks

