FORT ST. JOHN, BC — The schedule for the Fort St. John Senior Flyers 2022-23 season has been released.
The Flyers’ first regular season game is scheduled on October 29th, in Spirit River, against the Spirit River Rangers.
The Energetic City-based team will have their first regular-season home game on November 5th against the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks.
The puck drops at 8:30 p.m. for all games this season.
The Flyers will play two exhibition games against the Canucks this week; the first game is on Thursday at Dawson Creek Memorial Arena at 7:30 p.m., and the second game is on Saturday on home ice at North Peace Arena at 7:30 p.m.
Last week, the NPHL teams voted in favour of a 20-game regular season that features inter-divisional play, with two games against each team from the opposing division and four games against each team within its own division.
Fort St. John Senior Flyers 2022-23 regular season schedule:
- (AWAY) Saturday, October 29th, vs. Spirit River Rangers
- (AWAY) Friday, November 4th, vs.Manning Comets
- ( HOME) Saturday, November 5th, vs.Dawson Creek Senior Canucks
- (HOME) Saturday, November 12th, vs. Falher Pirates
- (AWAY) Friday, November 25th, vs.Falher Pirates
- (HOME) Saturday, November 26th vs. Grande Prairie Athletics
- (HOME) Friday, December 2nd vs. Grimshaw Huskies
- (AWAY) Saturday, December 3rd, vs.Valleyview Jets
- (AWAY) Thursday, December 8th, vs.Grande Prairie Athletics
- (HOME) Saturday, December 10th, vs. Spirit River Rangers
- (AWAY) Thursday, December 15th, vs.Dawson Creek Senior Canucks
- (HOME) Saturday, December 17th, vs. Grande Prairie Athletics
- (HOME) Saturday, January 7th, vs. Valleyview Jets
- (AWAY) Friday, January 13th, vs.Grimshaw Huskies
- (HOME) Saturday, January 14th, vs. Spirit River Rangers
- (HOME) Friday, January 20th vs. Manning Comets
- (AWAY) Saturday, January 21st, vs.Dawson Creek Senior Canucks
- (AWAY) Friday, January 27th, vs.Spirit River Rangers
- (AWAY) Saturday, January 28th, vs.Grande Prairie Athletics
- (HOME) Saturday, February 4th, vs. Dawson Creek Senior Canucks
