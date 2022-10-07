CHARLIE LAKE, BC – The Crystal Cup Pond Hockey Challenge and Sid Davis Youth Memorial Challenge is returning to Charlie Lake after being cancelled for the last two years.

According to the event’s Facebook page, planning is underway for “lots of great hockey action” featuring over 100 teams.

This year’s Crystal Cup will have three divisions: open, sapphire, and coal.

The open division has a 40-team maximum for participants aged 18 and older.

The sapphire division is for women only, and the coal division is for players aged 40 and older. Both divisions will have a maximum of ten teams.

Registration is $400 per team with a $100 volunteer rebate offer.

The Sid Davis Youth memorial will have 10 teams for under-7, under-9, under-11, under-15, and under-8.

The registration fee is $10 per player, with a maximum of 6 per team.

The event will also feature children’s activities and prize giveaways throughout the weekend.

The Crystal Cup Pond Hockey Challenge and Sid Davis Youth Memorial Challenge will take place from February 24th to 26th, 2023.

More information can be found on The Crystal Cup Pond Hockey Challenge Facebook page.