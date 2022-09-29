FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.– Minister of Health Adrian Dix and Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training Anne Kang announced BC’s new five-year health human resources strategy, which includes up to 128 more seats in UBC’s faculty of medicine.

It also includes plans for a medical school at Simon Fraser University.

The plan will consist of 70 actions under four pillars: retain, redesign, recruit, and train, Dix said.

UBC’s dean of medicine Dermot Kelleher, also presented details about the plan.

This is a developing story.