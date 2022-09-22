DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The area restriction previously established around the Bearhole Lake wildfire has been rescinded.

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) has determined that there is no need to restrict public access due to the reduced fire activity and the current and expected behaviour.

Firefighting personnel are expected to still be able to operate in the area.

As of 7 p.m. on September 20th, 2022, the Bearhole Lake wildfire was classified as under control by the BCWS.

The service would like to remind the public that the fire is still an active wildfire, and caution is still required in the area.

Additionally, officials still have the authority to order anyone to leave the area, if necessary, under the Wildfire Act.

There are still safety hazards in the area, such as damaged trees and ashpits that can remain hot after the flames have gone down or out, according to the BCWS.

BCWS says nearby communities can still expect to see smoke and flames for a while, “likely until there is snowfall.”

Smoke from within the fire’s perimeter is standard, but if smoke rises from unburnt fuels and outside the perimeter, it needs to be reported immediately.

In the Prince George Fire Centre region, there are currently 24 active fires.

The Battleship Mountain wildfire continues to sit at 30,242 hectares as crews work on building guard and is still classified as out of control by the BCWS.

The Hasler Flats wildfire is also under control, sitting at 213 hectares.

The Folded Hill Creek wildfire, north of the Battleship Mountain wildfire, is also under control and is 1,661.70 hectares.

A lightning-caused wildfire near Graham River is classified as being held at 63 hectares.

Provincially, there are 177 active wildfires, and there have been 1,550 wildfires this year.