FORT ST. JOHN, BC – Fort St. John-based swimmer, Cale Murdock, has been selected to represent Canada at the FINA Swimming world cup in Toronto next month.

Previously a member of Fort St. John’s Inconnu Swim Club, Murdock currently swims with the Williams Lake Bluefins.

The world cup will host more than 450 swimmers from 40 countries.

The swimmers will be competing for an overall series prize of $144,000 US.

Swimming Canada selected Murdock along with 50 other Canadian swimmers to compete in the meet.

The event will be held in the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, from Friday, October 28th to Sunday, October 30th.

Updates on event and streaming information will be made available on the Williams Lake Bluefins Facebook page.