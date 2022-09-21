KELLY LAKE, B.C. — The Bearhole Lake wildfire is now labelled as under control by the BC Wildfire Service and, as of September 17th, is no longer a wildfire of note.

The lightning-caused wildfire that sparked on August 31st is now approximately 6,499 hectares in size but is considered under control.

In the Prince George Fire Centre region, there are currently 24 active fires.

The Hasler Flats wildfire is also labelled as under control, sitting at 213 hectares.

The Folded Hill Creek wildfire, north of the Battleship Mountain wildfire, is also under control.

A lightning-caused wildfire near Graham River is classified as being held at 63 hectares.

Provincially, there are 174 active wildfires, and there have been 1,546 wildfires this year.