FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Wilson 5 Foundation has announced its pledge of $100 million to the BC Parks Foundation to support three ecosystems, one of which is in Northeast B.C.

BC Parks Foundation will reportedly be receiving the funding to contribute to the protection of Falling Creek Sanctuary, Teit’s Sanctuary and Bourguiba Springs.

Falling Creek Sanctuary is 528 acres in the Rocky Mountain foothills, located in Saulteau, West Moberly and McLeod Lake First Nations territories.

BC Parks Foundation says the area is vital as a winter habitat for moose, caribou, deer and other herbivores that come down from the mountains.

Additionally, the sanctuary has big-treed old-growth forests on and around the sanctuary.

It is also zoned industrial with multiple offers for gravel extraction operations.

“We appreciate seeing land protected from industrial development to preserve wildlife corridors, support an ecological balance, and facilitate the meaningful exercise of our treaty rights,” said Chief Justin Napoleon from Saulteau First Nations.

The donation coincides with the BC Parks Foundation’s launch of 25×25, a multi-year campaign to protect 25 per cent of the province’s land and waters in partnership with Indigenous Nations.

BCPF says it hopes this campaign will inspire residents to help collect 25 million observations of life, take advantage of 25 parks or outdoor activities responsibly and safely and spend a minimum of 2.5 hours a week outside.

The Wilson 5 Foundation was started by Chip and Summer Wilson of Vancouver, B.C.

Chip is also the founder of Lululemon Athletica.