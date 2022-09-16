HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — The River Forecast Centre has issued a High Streamflow Advisory for the East Peace region.

This includes the Pouce Coupe River, Kiskatinaw River and areas around Dawson Creek, Chetwynd and Hudson’s Hope.

(BC River Forecast Centre)

A High Streamflow Advisory means river levels may rise rapidly but no major flooding is expected, though minor flooding in low-lying areas is possible, according to the Ministry of Forests.

According to the Ministry of Forests, a low-pressure system is expected to bring “unsettled” weather to the region over the weekend.

Weather forecasts predict moderate to heavy rainfall, 20-50 millimetres, over the weekend, with heavier amounts currently forecasted in areas south of Dawson Creek.

Rainfall is reportedly expected to be lighter in West Peace Region, such as Hudson’s Hope, but due to the wildfire activity, this might worsen runoff.

The Ministry of Forests says the rivers are expected to respond to this rainfall, and rising flows are expected Saturday and expected to reach a peak on Sunday.

The ministry is advising the public to stay away from the fast-flowing rivers and unstable riverbanks during the high-streamflow period.

The River Forecast Centre is continuing to monitor the conditions, and updates will be provided as available.